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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emcure Pharma climbs after foreign brokerage reiterates Buy call, lifts target

Emcure Pharma climbs after foreign brokerage reiterates Buy call, lifts target

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Emcure Pharmaceuticals jumped 5.10% to Rs 1,882.40 after a foreign brokerage reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,970.

The revised target price implies a potential upside of about 11.6% from the current market price.

The brokerage remains optimistic on Emcure's growth prospects and expects the company to deliver low- to mid-teen revenue growth in FY27. It also forecasts EBITDA margin expansion of 75-100 basis points during the year.

According to the brokerage, margin improvement is likely to be driven by higher productivity of the company's field force in India and new product launches across key international markets.

 

The brokerage highlighted Emcure's focus on research and development-backed products as a key pillar of its long-term growth strategy.

Reflecting its improved outlook, the brokerage raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1-5% and expects the company to deliver an EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 20% over FY26-FY29.

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Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals develops and manufactures a wide range of differentiated pharmaceutical products designed to improve patient health and well-being across several major therapeutic areas. Emcure is present in 70+ countries globally, including Europe and Canada.

On a consolidated basis, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' net profit rose 28.81% to Rs 243.40 crore while net sales rose 16.70% to Rs 2469.70 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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