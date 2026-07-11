Emcure Pharma divests mRNA business for Rs 139.5 crore to Immunoscript Life Science

Emcure Pharmaceuticals said that its subsidiary at Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has executed a business transfer agreement for transfer of its mRNA business as a going concern on a slump sale basis to Immunoscript Life Science.

For FY2025-26, the revenue and the networth of the mRNA business of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals were Rs 64.71 crore (0.71% of consolidated revenue of Emcure Pharma) and Rs 132.63 crore (2.68% of consolidated net worth of Emcure Pharma), respectively.

The mRNA business business has been divested for a total cash consideration of Rs 139.5 crore. Emcure Pharma expects the transaction to be completed by 17 July 2026.

The company stated that the transfer of mRNA business is part of Gennovas strategic initiative to reorganize its business operations and focus on core areas, which are research and development, manufacturing and marketing of biotechnology-based products including biosimilars and adjacent therapeutic platforms.

Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals develops and manufactures a wide range of differentiated pharmaceutical products designed to improve patient health and well-being across several major therapeutic areas. Emcure is present in 70+ countries globally, including Europe and Canada.

On a consolidated basis, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' net profit rose 28.81% to Rs 243.40 crore while net sales rose 16.70% to Rs 2469.70 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.15% to end at Rs 1810.45 on the BSE on Friday.

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