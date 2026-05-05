Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 28.81% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 2469.70 croreNet profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 28.81% to Rs 243.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 2469.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2116.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.67% to Rs 924.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 681.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 9203.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7896.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2469.702116.25 17 9203.547896.00 17 OPM %19.4219.02 -20.2618.67 - PBDT437.14367.83 19 1733.541365.86 27 PBT330.88270.99 22 1318.49981.73 34 NP243.40188.96 29 924.36681.33 36
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:32 PM IST