Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 28.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 2469.70 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 28.81% to Rs 243.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 2469.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2116.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.67% to Rs 924.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 681.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 9203.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7896.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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