Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 42.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.85% to Rs 2580.45 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 42.05% to Rs 293.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 2580.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2100.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2580.452100.5420.6419.84503.03393.71393.53294.26293.98206.95

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