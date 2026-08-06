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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 42.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 42.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

Sales rise 22.85% to Rs 2580.45 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 42.05% to Rs 293.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 2580.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2100.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2580.452100.54 23 OPM %20.6419.84 -PBDT503.03393.71 28 PBT393.53294.26 34 NP293.98206.95 42

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST