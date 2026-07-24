Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.69% to Rs 9.44 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 44.51% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.69% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.446.7178.6073.326.604.266.544.264.613.19

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