Friday, July 24, 2026 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 40.69% to Rs 9.44 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 44.51% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.69% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.446.71 41 OPM %78.6073.32 -PBDT6.604.26 55 PBT6.544.26 54 NP4.613.19 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RMC Switchgears gains on securing Rs 8-cr domestic orders

RMC Switchgears gains on securing Rs 8-cr domestic orders

Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Next Mediaworks Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dilip Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dilip Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCabinet meeting on Paper LeakQ1 Results TidaySonam Wanchuk Ends Hunger StrikeSBI Funds Management Share DDA Housing Scheme 2026Jana Nayagan OTT ReleaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsStock Market Crash Today Reason