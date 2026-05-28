Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 58.20% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 51.16% to Rs 9.75 croreNet profit of Emerald Finance rose 58.20% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.16% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.65% to Rs 14.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.51% to Rs 31.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.756.45 51 31.1721.57 45 OPM %69.9567.75 -74.4068.94 - PBDT6.113.68 66 20.5312.02 71 PBT5.943.60 65 20.3711.94 71 NP4.052.56 58 14.478.43 72
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST