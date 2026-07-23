Emerald Finance standalone net profit rises 31.18% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 6.27 croreNet profit of Emerald Finance rose 31.18% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.274.71 33 OPM %83.2583.86 -PBDT4.653.52 32 PBT4.633.52 32 NP3.452.63 31
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST