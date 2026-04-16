Emerging markets pioneer Mark Mobius passes away at 89

Veteran investor Mark Mobius has died at the age of 89 in Singapore. Mobius was widely regarded as a pioneer of emerging markets investing, having joined Franklin Templeton in 1987, where he launched one of the first dedicated emerging market funds. He led the Templeton Emerging Markets Group for nearly three decades, significantly expanding assets under management while consistently outperforming benchmarks.

After leaving the firm in 2018, he founded Mobius Capital Partners, continuing his focus on developing economies. Known for extensive global travel and on-ground research, Mobius played a key role in bringing emerging markets into mainstream global investing.