Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 109.39% to Rs 147.37 croreNet profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 33.33% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.39% to Rs 147.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.25% to Rs 15.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 373.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales147.3770.38 109 373.70333.35 12 OPM %8.660.16 -7.5616.28 - PBDT13.294.24 213 34.6372.37 -52 PBT9.600.95 911 21.1960.73 -65 NP5.668.49 -33 15.2056.83 -73
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST