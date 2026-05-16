Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 109.39% to Rs 147.37 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 33.33% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.39% to Rs 147.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.25% to Rs 15.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 373.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales147.3770.38 109 373.70333.35 12 OPM %8.660.16 -7.5616.28 - PBDT13.294.24 213 34.6372.37 -52 PBT9.600.95 911 21.1960.73 -65 NP5.668.49 -33 15.2056.83 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Beekay Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2026 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 40.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 40.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 34.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 34.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance