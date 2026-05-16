Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 109.39% to Rs 147.37 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 33.33% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.39% to Rs 147.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.25% to Rs 15.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 373.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

147.3770.38373.70333.358.660.167.5616.2813.294.2434.6372.379.600.9521.1960.735.668.4915.2056.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News