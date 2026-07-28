Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 90.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.02% to Rs 91.29 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services rose 90.59% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.02% to Rs 91.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.91.2972.4412.518.0311.748.178.735.259.114.78

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