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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 90.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 90.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 26.02% to Rs 91.29 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services rose 90.59% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.02% to Rs 91.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.2972.44 26 OPM %12.518.03 -PBDT11.748.17 44 PBT8.735.25 66 NP9.114.78 91

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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