Emkay Global Financial Services raises Rs 50 cr via NCD issuance
Emkay Global Financial Services has allotted 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 50 crore on 07 September 2026 on private placement basis. The said NCDs have been issued at a fixed coupon of 11.50% p.a. payable half yearly and are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt segment of BSE.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:31 PM IST