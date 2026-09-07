Emkay Global Financial Services raises Rs 50 cr via NCD issuance

Emkay Global Financial Services has allotted 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 50 crore on 07 September 2026 on private placement basis. The said NCDs have been issued at a fixed coupon of 11.50% p.a. payable half yearly and are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt segment of BSE.