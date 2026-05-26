Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmbi Industries consolidated net profit rises 65.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Emmbi Industries consolidated net profit rises 65.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 117.01 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries rose 65.31% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 117.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.65% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 455.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 404.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales117.01107.52 9 455.54404.18 13 OPM %9.219.14 -9.519.45 - PBDT6.365.10 25 24.6520.37 21 PBT3.342.09 60 12.478.60 45 NP2.431.47 65 7.896.23 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VISA Chrome reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1082.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

VISA Chrome reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1082.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

POCL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.67% in the March 2026 quarter

POCL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sigma Advanced System reports consolidated net profit of Rs 128.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sigma Advanced System reports consolidated net profit of Rs 128.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayEbola OutbreakCNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table