Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 23.53% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.060.09-600.00-311.110.180.250.160.230.130.17

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