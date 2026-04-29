Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 89.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 62.25% to Rs 1738.81 croreNet profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 89.43% to Rs 392.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.25% to Rs 1738.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1071.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 193.10% to Rs 1081.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.21% to Rs 5049.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2335.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1738.811071.68 62 5049.882335.61 116 OPM %32.8433.65 -34.3430.91 - PBDT563.11318.05 77 1633.23638.77 156 PBT483.94252.54 92 1337.60482.82 177 NP392.38207.14 89 1081.55369.01 193
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST