Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 326.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.82% to Rs 195.37 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 326.80% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 195.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.64% to Rs 51.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 731.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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