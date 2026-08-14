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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 47.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 47.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Sales rise 10.07% to Rs 183.60 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 47.30% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 183.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 166.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales183.60166.80 10 OPM %10.769.26 -PBDT21.1514.13 50 PBT17.1710.30 67 NP14.179.62 47

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:06 PM IST