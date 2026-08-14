Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 47.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.07% to Rs 183.60 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 47.30% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 183.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 166.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.183.60166.8010.769.2621.1514.1317.1710.3014.179.62

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