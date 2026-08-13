Empower India consolidated net profit rises 776.47% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 40.79% to Rs 37.38 croreNet profit of Empower India rose 776.47% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.79% to Rs 37.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.3826.55 41 OPM %-1.12-6.40 -PBDT1.490.17 776 PBT1.490.17 776 NP1.490.17 776
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:28 AM IST