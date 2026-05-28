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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Empower India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Empower India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 175.33% to Rs 44.30 crore

Net profit of Empower India reported to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 175.33% to Rs 44.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 245.02% to Rs 18.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.15% to Rs 153.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.3016.09 175 153.37123.54 24 OPM %-0.45-30.21 -0.86-0.30 - PBDT14.000.25 5500 18.095.56 225 PBT14.000.25 5500 18.095.56 225 NP13.94-0.09 LP 18.015.22 245

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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