Empower India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 175.33% to Rs 44.30 crore

Net profit of Empower India reported to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 175.33% to Rs 44.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 245.02% to Rs 18.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.15% to Rs 153.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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