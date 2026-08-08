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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emrald Commercial standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Emrald Commercial standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Emrald Commercial rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.310.31 0 OPM %48.3941.94 -PBDT0.150.13 15 PBT0.130.11 18 NP0.100.08 25

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 12:31 PM IST