Emrock Corporation standalone net profit rises 156.25% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 88.00% to Rs 0.94 croreNet profit of Emrock Corporation rose 156.25% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 611.76% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 312.00% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.940.50 88 2.060.50 312 OPM %37.2334.00 -57.7712.00 - PBDT0.840.22 282 1.810.23 687 PBT0.840.22 282 1.800.23 683 NP0.410.16 156 1.210.17 612
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST