EMS consolidated net profit declines 59.13% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 34.18% to Rs 157.24 croreNet profit of EMS declined 59.13% to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 34.18% to Rs 157.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 238.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales157.24238.89 -34 OPM %16.5522.65 -PBDT23.2153.39 -57 PBT21.0850.84 -59 NP15.4837.88 -59
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST