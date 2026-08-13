EMS consolidated net profit declines 59.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.18% to Rs 157.24 crore

Net profit of EMS declined 59.13% to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 34.18% to Rs 157.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 238.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.157.24238.8916.5522.6523.2153.3921.0850.8415.4837.88

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