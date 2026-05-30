EMS consolidated net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 55.34% to Rs 120.50 crore

Net profit of EMS declined 88.00% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.34% to Rs 120.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 269.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.68% to Rs 90.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 732.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 972.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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