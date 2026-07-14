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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EMS emerges L-1 bidder for Rs 106-cr sewerage project from UP Jal Nigam

EMS emerges L-1 bidder for Rs 106-cr sewerage project from UP Jal Nigam

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

EMS has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a sewerage project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, with an estimated order value of Rs 105.82 crore.

The project involves surveying, soil investigation, design, supply of materials, labour and equipment for the construction of sewerage infrastructure in Ramnagar Zone (Extended Area) of Nagar Nigam Varanasi on a turnkey basis.

The scope of work includes construction of a 10 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) with co-treatment facility, sewage pumping station (SPS), boundary wall, staff quarters, site development, laying of rising mains, sewer network and sewer house connections.

The order is to be executed over a period of 24 months. The project has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transaction, EMS said.

 

EMS engaged in the business of Sewerage contractors, Sewerage Treatment Plants (STP) Works, Electricity transmission and distribution & Building and manufacturing of own items which are used for construction purpose.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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