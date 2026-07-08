EMS jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 158-cr Delhi Jal Board project

EMS rose 4.43% to Rs 420.55 after the company said it had emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a Delhi Jal Board sewerage infrastructure project with an estimated contract value of Rs 158.29 crore.

The project involves providing, laying and jointing internal and peripheral sewer lines in Tikri Kalan GOC under the command area of the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Tikri Kalan in Delhi.

The contract is scheduled to be executed over 15 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

EMS said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. It added that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

EMS engaged in the business of Sewerage contractors, Sewerage Treatment Plants (STP) Works, Electricity transmission and distribution & Building and manufacturing of own items which are used for construction purpose.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 88% year-on-year to Rs 5.59 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, while net sales fell 55.3% to Rs 120.50 crore.

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