EMS jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 209-cr UP Jal Nigam projects

EMS surged 13.01% to Rs 391.20 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for two sewerage infrastructure projects from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) in Varanasi, with a combined order value of about Rs 208.6 crore.

The first contract, valued at around Rs 143.8 crore, involves survey, soil investigation, design, and execution of sewer network laying and household connections across five wardsDurgakund, Nariyan, Sarainandan, Jolha Northan, and Bhelupurunder a broader project covering 18 problematic wards of Nagar Nigam, Varanasi.

The second project, worth about Rs 64.8 crore, includes similar works in Hukulganj and Nai Basti wards, along with the construction of a 23 MLD sewage pumping station.

Both projects are domestic turnkey contracts and are to be executed within 24 months and 18 months, respectively. The company said the contracts were awarded on standard terms, with no promoter or related-party interest involved.

EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 61.9% to Rs 19.28 crore on an 18.3% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 200.35 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.