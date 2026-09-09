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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EMS receives LoA for operations of Varshamedi Fee Plaza in Gujarat

EMS receives LoA for operations of Varshamedi Fee Plaza in Gujarat

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
EMS has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for operations at Varshamedi Fee Plaza at Km 13+125 for Four lane with paved Shoulder of NH-341 from Bhimasar, Junction of NH-41 to Anjar-Bhuj upto Airport Junction, Km 0.000 to Km 65.478 in State of Gujarat. The estimated order value of the work awarded (excluding TCS) is approximately Rs. 28.38 crore.
 

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST