EMS receives LoI for sewerage works from Delhi Jal Board
EMS has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) for sewerage work from Delhi Jal Board. The estimated order value (inclusive GST) is approximately Rs. 158.28 crore. The scope of work includes Providing/Laying/Jointing Internal and Peripheral Sewer Lines in Tikri Kalan GOC under the command of proposed STP at Tikri Kalan. NIT-01
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:50 PM IST