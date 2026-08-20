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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EMS rises after emerging as L-1 for Rs 1,908-cr Rajasthan water supply project

EMS rises after emerging as L-1 for Rs 1,908-cr Rajasthan water supply project

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

EMS rose 1.85% to Rs 402.45 after the company said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a water supply project in Kota, Rajasthan, with an estimated order value of Rs 1,908.63 crore.

The Public Health Engineering Department of the Rajasthan government has awarded the L-1 status to the company for construction of a 100 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant near Shivaji Park and associated water supply infrastructure. The project includes construction of an 800-kilolitre break pressure tank and a 10,665-metre clear water rising main using DI K-7 pipes ranging from 200 mm to 700 mm in diameter.

EMS will also develop distribution infrastructure in uncovered areas of the Shivaji Park water treatment plant zone covering Zones 12, 15 and 16 of Kota North Nagar Nigam, along with new water supply systems in Poonam Colony and J.P. Colony. The scope also includes a 1,500-kilolitre clear water reservoir, a pump house and a 1,500-kilolitre overhead service reservoir near Jind Baba Mandir.

 

The project is part of the Water Supply Scheme for Augmentation of UWSS Kota-North in Kota district under AMRUT 2.0. The execution period is 24 months and the contract includes five years of operations and maintenance after a one-year defect liability period.

EMS is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company focused on water and wastewater infrastructure projects for government authorities. The company had reported 184.65% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 15.03 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 5.28 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating income increased by 50.27% YoY to Rs 125.72 during the period under review.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST