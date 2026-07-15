EMS rises after receiving Rs 102.85 crore sewer network project in Varanasi

EMS rose 1.79% to Rs 437.25 after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi for a sewerage infrastructure project worth Rs 102.85 crore.

The contract involves the laying of sewer networks and providing house sewer connections in four wards - Shivpurwa, Tulasipur, Birdopur and Kajipura - out of 18 identified problematic wards in Nagar Nigam, Varanasi.

The project will be executed on a turnkey basis and includes surveying, soil investigation, design, supply of materials, laying and jointing of sewer pipelines, and house sewer connections. The execution period is 24 months.

Earlier, on 6 June 2026, the company had informed the exchanges that it had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the project.

EMS engaged in the business of sewerage contractors, sewerage treatment plants (STP) works, electricity transmission and distribution & building and manufacturing of own items which are used for construction purpose.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 88% year-on-year to Rs 5.59 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, while net sales fell 55.3% to Rs 120.50 crore.

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