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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EMS secures project of Rs 143.79 cr from UP Jal Nigam, Varanasi

EMS secures project of Rs 143.79 cr from UP Jal Nigam, Varanasi

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
EMS has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi for Laying of Sewer Network and House Connection work in 18 Problematic Wards (5 Wards Namely: Durgakund, Nariyan, Sarainandan, Jolha Northan and Bhelupur out of 18 problematic Wards) of Nagar Nigam, Varanasi. The estimated order value (excluding GST) is approximately Rs. 143.79 crore.
 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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