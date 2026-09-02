EMS surges on Rs 218.65 crore Rajasthan sewerage project

EMS surged 7.69% to Rs 401.05 after the company received the Lowest Bidder (L-1) status from the Directorate of Local Bodies, Government of Rajasthan, for a sewerage project.

The estimated order value, including GST, is approximately Rs 218.65 crore. The project involves sewerage and septage management, including sewer systems with sewage treatment plants and the laying, jointing, testing and commissioning of sewerage systems across six urban local bodies in Ganganagar, Hanuman Nagar and Churu districts.

The scope also includes a one-year defect liability period and 10 years of operations and maintenance. The project is scheduled to be executed over 18 months.

The company said it will provide further updates upon receipt of the Letter of Award (LOA) for the project.

EMS provides EPC and O&M services in sewerage, water supply and wastewater infrastructure for government authorities and local bodies. It also undertakes electrical transmission and distribution projects, along with construction and road works. The company specialises in sewerage networks, water and sewage treatment plants, electrical substations, electrification, and transformer installation, testing and commissioning across several Indian states.

On a consolidated basis, net profit declined 59.13% YoY to Rs 15.48 crore in Q1 FY26, while net sales declined 34.18% YoY to Rs 157.24 crore.

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