EMS zooms on bagging Rs 144-cr order from UP Jal Nigam

EMS zoomed 7.43% to Rs 369.25 after it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 144 crore from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, for sewer network and house connection works.

The order involves surveying, soil investigation, design, and supply of all materials, labour, and tools & tackles on a turnkey basis for Laying of Sewer Networks and House Connection Work in 18 Problematic Wards of Nagar Nigam, Varanasi, including Durgakund, Nariyan, Sarainandan, Jolha Northan, and Bhelupur.

The scope includes laying and jointing of sewer network and providing sewer house connections. The project is to be executed within 24 months.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any interest from promoters or promoter group entities. It is not a related party transaction.

EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 61.9% to Rs 19.28 crore on an 18.3% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 200.35 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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