eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 193.40 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 21.22% to Rs 28.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 193.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.35% to Rs 107.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.08% to Rs 701.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 519.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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