eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 193.40 croreNet profit of eMudhra rose 21.22% to Rs 28.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 193.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.35% to Rs 107.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.08% to Rs 701.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 519.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales193.40146.88 32 701.58519.39 35 OPM %21.7223.68 -22.6723.86 - PBDT42.2937.27 13 165.56131.22 26 PBT33.1231.21 6 131.30107.40 22 NP28.9623.89 21 107.7984.64 27
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST