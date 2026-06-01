Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 140.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 7.92 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 140.85% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 152.93% to Rs 12.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.20% to Rs 30.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.926.70 18 30.6219.73 55 OPM %84.4750.00 -73.5564.62 - PBDT5.372.23 141 17.248.63 100 PBT5.302.09 154 16.778.06 108 NP3.951.64 141 12.524.95 153
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST