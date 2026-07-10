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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Encompass Design India incorporates health and wellness subsidiary

Encompass Design India incorporates health and wellness subsidiary

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Encompass Design India announced that it has incorporated a subsidiary, The Longevity Plan, to diversify and expand its current operations.

The newly incorporated subsidiary will undertake the development, marketing, trading and distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and health and wellness products, including through contract manufacturing arrangements. It will also focus on research and development, brand building, digital health and wellness solutions, and the provision of nutrition, preventive healthcare and allied wellness services through both online and offline channels.

Encompass Design India has subscribed to 4,000 equity shares of The Longevity Plan at a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating Rs 40,000 in cash. Following the subscription, the company holds a 66.67% stake in the subsidiary.

 

Encompass Design India is a premium consumer brands company catering to affluent Indian consumers. Its portfolio includes Stoa Paris, a premium home fashion brand, and Small Batch, a gourmet food brand focused on artisanal culinary products.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.11% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7.97 crore in the six months ended 31 March 2026. Revenue from operations increased 1.73% to Rs 39.96 crore during the period, compared with Rs 39.28 crore reported in the corresponding six months ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip declined 3.27% to settle at Rs 239.90 on Thursday, 9 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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