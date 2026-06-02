Encore Business System standalone net profit rises 527.27% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1310.81% to Rs 10.44 croreNet profit of Encore Business System rose 527.27% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1310.81% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.95% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.440.74 1311 0.031.46 -98 OPM %6.7014.86 --100.007.53 - PBDT0.700.11 536 -0.030.11 PL PBT0.690.11 527 -0.040.09 PL NP0.690.11 527 -0.040.09 PL
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:05 PM IST