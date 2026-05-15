Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 12.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.88% to Rs 4085.95 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 12.78% to Rs 276.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.88% to Rs 4085.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2963.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.79% to Rs 951.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 836.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.25% to Rs 14595.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11560.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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