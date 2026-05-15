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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 12.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 12.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 37.88% to Rs 4085.95 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 12.78% to Rs 276.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.88% to Rs 4085.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2963.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.79% to Rs 951.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 836.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.25% to Rs 14595.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11560.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4085.952963.48 38 14595.8811560.81 26 OPM %13.9014.26 -13.4713.42 - PBDT582.57444.61 31 2032.251621.24 25 PBT370.71302.20 23 1298.031082.53 20 NP276.45245.13 13 951.71836.35 14

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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