Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 4314.89 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 8.03% to Rs 244.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 4314.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3318.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4314.893318.89 30 OPM %12.4213.37 -PBDT552.01466.00 18 PBT330.08301.57 9 NP244.52226.35 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.38% in the June 2026 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

NDA Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

NDA Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit declines 42.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit declines 42.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST