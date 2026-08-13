Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 4314.89 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 8.03% to Rs 244.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 4314.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3318.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4314.893318.8912.4213.37552.01466.00330.08301.57244.52226.35

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