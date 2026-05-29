Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 47.87% to Rs 4.17 croreNet Loss of Energy Development Company reported to Rs 13.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.87% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 97.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 46.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.172.82 48 46.2532.76 41 OPM %-4.56-109.57 -59.5049.18 - PBDT-2.76-4.73 42 18.618.26 125 PBT-4.90-7.27 33 9.52-2.00 LP NP-13.76-26.97 49 -0.24-97.26 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST