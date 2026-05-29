Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.87% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net Loss of Energy Development Company reported to Rs 13.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.87% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 97.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 46.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

4.172.8246.2532.76-4.56-109.5759.5049.18-2.76-4.7318.618.26-4.90-7.279.52-2.00-13.76-26.97-0.24-97.26

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