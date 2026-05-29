Friday, May 29, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Sales rise 47.87% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net Loss of Energy Development Company reported to Rs 13.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.87% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 97.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.18% to Rs 46.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.172.82 48 46.2532.76 41 OPM %-4.56-109.57 -59.5049.18 - PBDT-2.76-4.73 42 18.618.26 125 PBT-4.90-7.27 33 9.52-2.00 LP NP-13.76-26.97 49 -0.24-97.26 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mayur Leather Products consolidated net profit rises 24.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Mayur Leather Products consolidated net profit rises 24.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2026 quarter

BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealIMD Weather UpdateGoogle AI Overviews Spelling ErrorTechnology NewsPersonal Finance