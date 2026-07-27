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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy In Motion partners with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Energy In Motion partners with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

To establish battery charging and swapping stations at HPCL retail outlets

Ravindra Energy announced that its associate company, Energy In Motion (EIM) has executed an Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to establish & operate fast charging cum battery swapping infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles at select HPCL retail outlets across India. HPCL operates a network of over 25,000 retail outlets nationwide, including on all major highways and expressways.

Under the agreement, EIM will deploy charging and battery swapping infrastructure at HPCL retail outlets in a phased rollout. The company plans to establish swap-and-charge hubs on key freight corridors including Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Jaipur and Chennai-Bangalore over the next 18 to 24 months and expanding progressively thereafter. The stations will serve electric commercial vehicles and will be integrated with EIM's technology platform for real-time availability, digital payments and remote monitoring.

 

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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