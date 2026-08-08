Energy Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.55 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 1095.12 crore

Net loss of Energy Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 31.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 1095.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 969.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1095.12969.7230.6538.63222.73261.03-6.5031.60-6.5531.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News