Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 30.12% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 926.29 croreNet profit of Engineers India declined 30.12% to Rs 195.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 926.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1010.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.29% to Rs 691.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.22% to Rs 3928.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3087.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales926.291010.23 -8 3928.183087.59 27 OPM %16.3929.79 -17.7216.59 - PBDT252.82374.32 -32 936.21777.72 20 PBT242.01363.63 -33 894.49738.16 21 NP195.53279.81 -30 691.59579.77 19
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 10:04 AM IST