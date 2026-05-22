Engineers India slips after Q4 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 195 cr
Engineers India declined 7.30% to Rs 219.80 after the company reported a 30.12% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 195.53 crore on an 8.31% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 926.29 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.Profit before tax came in at Rs 242.01 crore for the March 2026 quarter, marking a 31.57% year-on-year drop.
Total expenses rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 785.63 crore during the quarter from Rs 720.45 crore in Q4 FY25. Construction materials and equipment expenses rose 52.69% YoY to Rs 122.52 crore. Employee benefits expenses increased 2.16% YoY to Rs 281.13 crore during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from consultancy & engineering projects was Rs 516.71 crore (down 7.99% YoY), and revenue from turnkey projects was Rs 409.58 crore (down 8.71% YoY) during the period under review.
The companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each (50%) for FY26, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Engineers India, a Navratna public sector enterprise, is an engineering consultancy and EPC company. As of March 2026, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 10:31 AM IST