Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.18% to Rs 299.06 croreNet Loss of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.18% to Rs 299.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales299.06227.98 31 OPM %6.284.90 -PBDT14.056.23 126 PBT-0.52-7.21 93 NP-0.61-5.30 88
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST