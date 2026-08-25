Entero Healthcare jumps after Prashant Jain's 3P Investment picks 2.5% stake

Entero Healthcare Solutions jumped 5.31% to Rs 1,611.10 after 3P Investment Managers, founded and managed by veteran fund manager Prashant Jain, acquired a 2.5% stake in the company through bulk deals on 24 August 2026.

The two funds managed by 3P Investment Managers, 3P India Equity Fund 1M and 3P India Equity Fund 1, bought a combined 10,88,500 shares at Rs 1,377.80 each, amounting to around Rs 150.04 crore. The purchases represented 2.5% of Entero Healthcare's paid-up equity capital.

The shares were acquired from Prasid Uno Family Trust, according to the transaction details. As of June 2026, Surbhi Singh (Prasid Uno Family Trust) held 45,50,320 shares, representing a 10.45% stake in Entero Healthcare.

The stock has risen 16.17% over four consecutive sessions. It has gained 31.11% in the past one month, 19.47% in the past three months and 31.57% over the past year.

Entero Healthcare Solutions is in the business of distribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products, surgical products and other allied services.

On a consolidated basis, Entero Healthcare Solutions' net profit rose 37.27% to Rs 38.16 crore while net sales rose 38.23% to Rs 1940.50 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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