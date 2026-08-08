Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 37.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 1940.50 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 37.27% to Rs 38.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 1940.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1403.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1940.501403.825.003.5779.4345.2367.1236.3638.1627.80

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