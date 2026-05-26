Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 9.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 42.63% to Rs 1909.93 croreNet profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 9.03% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.63% to Rs 1909.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1339.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.32% to Rs 115.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.35% to Rs 6591.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5095.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1909.931339.06 43 6591.215095.78 29 OPM %4.503.65 -4.033.37 - PBDT72.7445.72 59 230.81169.43 36 PBT57.9537.23 56 187.52138.74 35 NP28.0125.69 9 115.0494.82 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST