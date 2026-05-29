Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit declines 29.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 427.31 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers declined 29.11% to Rs 51.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 427.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 392.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.77% to Rs 182.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 1145.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1066.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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