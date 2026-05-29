Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit declines 29.11% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 427.31 croreNet profit of Enviro Infra Engineers declined 29.11% to Rs 51.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 427.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 392.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.77% to Rs 182.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 1145.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1066.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales427.31392.92 9 1145.601066.06 7 OPM %18.7025.31 -24.1625.12 - PBDT79.91102.10 -22 283.18250.00 13 PBT71.3199.37 -28 258.37240.55 7 NP51.9273.24 -29 182.95176.30 4
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST