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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers edges higher after bagging Rs 256.92 crore EPC order in Uttar Pradesh

Enviro Infra Engineers edges higher after bagging Rs 256.92 crore EPC order in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Enviro Infra Engineers advanced 2.80% to Rs 241.90 after the company announced that it has secured two prestigious hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural).

The aforesaid contract has been awarded under the Government of India's flagship Namami Gange Programme. The combined order value stands at Rs 256.92 crore.

With these wins, the company has expanded its HAM portfolio to five projects, further strengthening its position as a leading developer and executor of long-term water and wastewater infrastructure under the HAM model.

Under these projects, EIEL will develop 45 MLD and 60 MLD sewage treatment plants, associated infrastructure and undertake operations & maintenance for a period of 15 years.

 

The projects have been designed as energy-efficient, self-sustaining wastewater treatment facilities that integrate renewable energy solutions to maximise operational sustainability and long-term efficiency.

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Sanjay Jain, chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers, said: "We are proud to have been entrusted with these significant projects by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) under Namami Gange Programme.

Our focus remains on delivering high-quality, sustainable, and timely solutions that contribute to the nations water management and sanitation goals. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of engineering and execution."

Enviro Infra Engineers is one of a leading infrastructure company focused on water and wastewater treatment solutions, with a growing presence in the renewable energy sector. The company provides end to-end EPC and O&M services across municipal and industrial segments and is expanding its footprint across solar, wind and energy storage.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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