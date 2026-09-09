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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers receives LoI for 180 MW wind power project

Enviro Infra Engineers receives LoI for 180 MW wind power project

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

From Tata Power Renewable Energy

Enviro Infra Engineers (EIEL) through its step-down subsidiary Suyog Urja (SUL), has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) for the execution of EPC turnkey works for the development of a 180 MW NTPC Wind Power Project at Parli, Maharashtra.

The LOI has a contract value of Rs 224.19 crore (including GST) and is to be executed by 31 March 2027.

The scope of work encompasses Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) foundation works, Balance of Plant (BoP) works and 33 kV transmission line works. The WTG foundation package includes civil foundation works for 58 WTGs, along with associated reinforcement steel and geotechnical requirements.

 

Under the BoP scope, SUL will undertake the development of an approximately 39-acre storage yard, coordination and management of Right of Way (ROW) for material movement, and construction of access roads, pathways and crane pads, along with other associated civil and infrastructure works. The LOI also covers the construction and commissioning of the 33 kV transmission line, including route survey and design, supply and erection of poles/towers, conductors, insulators and associated hardware, as well as ROW-related activities and installation of STATCOM/harmonic filter systems.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 7:31 PM IST